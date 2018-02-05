Police release surveillance video of break-in at Boston Market restaurant in Detroit

DETROIT - Police released surveillance video of two men breaking into a Boston Market restaurant in Detroit, and they hope the public may assist in identifying the thieves.

The theft happened Jan. 14 at the restaurant on Livernois Avenue.

Police said the men forced their way into the Boston Market through a rear door and left with a safe containing cash.

The men fled in a white, tan or silver, possibly 2012 to 2014, Ford Explorer.

Police believe the same men broke into the same location on March 7, 2017.

One of the men in the surveillance video was described as skinny, between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs between 150 and 180 pounds and was wearing dark clothing and tan boots. The other man was described as heavy, between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs between 210 and 250 pounds and was wearing dark jeans and a black jacket.

