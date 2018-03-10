Detroit police release video of person of interest in connection with sexual assault of girl, 5

DETROIT - Detroit police released a video showing a person of interest wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl Thursday.

Police said someone broke into an apartment through a bedroom window about 3:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Brainard Street, which is near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cass Avenue. He allegedly sexually assaulted the young victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

See surveillance video of the person of interest below.

