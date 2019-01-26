Police release video of suspect's vehicle in shooting death of 3-year-old boy on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT - Police have released video of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road, according to officials.
Officials said Christian Miller was strapped into a car seat when he was shot between the shoulder blades.
The vehicle is believed to be a 2014-2016 silver, four-door Mercedes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 855-MICH-TIP or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The tweets from Michigan State Police are embedded below.
In this video, the silver car turns right and continues past the station./ When the video stops you can see the car in the right lane. Anyone with Information is asked to contact 855 MICH-TIP or 1 800 SPEAK-UP. pic.twitter.com/23FRKVrKgh — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 26, 2019
