Police release video of vehicle suspected in fatal shooting in Southwest Detroit

Police are searching for the dark-colored vehicle seen on the right side of this image in connection with a homicide on May 26 in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Surveillance video shows a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a homicide Saturday in Southwest Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said the 26-year-old man was sitting inside a 2007 Dodge Charger in the 1300 block of South Ethel Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots.

Surveillance video in the area showed the suspect’s vehicle running a red light.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

