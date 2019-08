Police respond to barricaded gunman situation in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police have responded to a barricaded gunman situation in Detroit, police said.

Police were on scene for severe minutes and declared it a barricaded gunman situation at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in northwest Detroit.

The situation is ongoing in the area of 8 Mile Road and Ilene Street.

Police respond to barricaded gunman situation in northwest Detroit on Aug. 28, 2019 at 11:07 p.m. (WDIV)

