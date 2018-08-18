Police responding to report of burglary in Detroit find suspect dead

DETROIT - Police called to a report of a burglary at an occupied home in Detroit said they found a suspect dead inside the home.
It happened Friday in the 14000 block of Beaverland Street. The victim is a 24-year-old man.
One out of three suspects was found lying face-up on the kitchen floor. Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene. He was wearing all black and had gloves on his hands. He was armed with a handgun.
Police are looking for two other male suspects involved in the alleged burglary.
The second suspect allegedly fought the victim in the driveway.
The third suspect grabbed the victim in a bear hug in his driveway, which caused the victim to drop a weapon.
The two surviving suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
