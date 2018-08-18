Police responding to report of burglary in Detroit find suspect dead

DETROIT - Police called to a report of a burglary at an occupied home in Detroit said they found a suspect dead inside the home.

It happened Friday in the 14000 block of Beaverland Street. The victim is a 24-year-old man.

One out of three suspects was found lying face-up on the kitchen floor. Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene. He was wearing all black and had gloves on his hands. He was armed with a handgun.

Police are looking for two other male suspects involved in the alleged burglary.

The second suspect allegedly fought the victim in the driveway.

The third suspect grabbed the victim in a bear hug in his driveway, which caused the victim to drop a weapon.

The two surviving suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.