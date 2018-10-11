Police say 19-year-old man entered Pontiac High School with gun, looking for student to fight

A 19-year-old man was arrested after entering Pontiac High School with a handgun, according to police. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was arrested after entering Pontiac High School with a handgun, according to police.

Deputies were called at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Pontiac High School for reports of a man with a gun on school property.

Police said three men arrived at the school and began looking for a student they wanted to fight.

The school nurse said she was told by students that the three men were armed with a handgun, police said.

After the men entered the school, a security guard began following them as they left school property, police said. Additional deputies were in the area and saw the men walking on North Perry Street near Kenilworth Avenue, according to officials.

Deputies stopped the men and found one had a revolver, police said. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

The other two men were interviewed and released, according to authorities.

