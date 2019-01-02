Police say 58-year-old man struck by SUV while drunkenly crossing street in Pontiac

A 58-year-old Pontiac man was struck by an SUV while drunkenly crossing the street, police said. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 58-year-old Pontiac man was struck by an SUV while drunkenly crossing the street, according to police.

Oakland County deputies said the incident happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the M-59 overpass in Pontiac.

The driver of a 2010 GMC Terrain was heading south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a man walked in front of the SUV, police said.

The man was crossing the street in an area without a crosswalk and was struck by the SUV, according to authorities.

The 30-year-old Pontiac man driving the SUV stopped and called 911.

Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital. He is listed in serious condition.

Police said it is believed the pedestrian was drunk when he crossed the street.

The driver of the SUV and his passenger, a 31-year-old Pontiac man, were wearing seat belts and were not injured, according to police.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been factors for the driver, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.