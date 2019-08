TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are investigating after someone broke into the clubhouse of the Taylor Meadows Golf Course and damaged golf carts.

Taylor police are asking the public for information about the incident.

The break-in happened Aug. 7 during non-business hours, police said. Several golf carts were damaged during the incident, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor police at 734-287-6611.

