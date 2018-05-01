Police say drunken Detroit man caused crash that killed 43-year-old woman, injured 3 others

DETROIT - A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a car crash that left a 43-year-old woman dead and three others injured.

Police said Rasean Dannel Preston was driving at a high rate of speed near Greenfield and Joy roads when he rear-ended a car driven by a 20-year-old woman. The impact caused the woman's car to crash into a utility pole.

The 20-year-old woman and her three passengers were taken to the hospital, where one of the passengers, Nakiesha Johnson, of Detroit, died.

Preston is charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, three counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, operating while intoxicated and operating with a high blood-alcohol content of .17 or above.

Preston was arraigned Monday and is being held at the Wayne County Jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 21.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.