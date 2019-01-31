Police say hit-and-run driver ran red light, killed 81-year-old man in crash on Detroit's west side

Police are searching for this dark-colored SUV in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of an 81-year-old man on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a driver who ran a red light, caused a crash that killed an 81-year-old man and left the scene, according to officials.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. Jan. 8 at the intersection of Livernois Avenue and West McNichols Road.

Police said the 81-year-old man was driving west on McNichols Road when a dark-colored SUV blew through a red light on Livernois Avenue and struck the man's car.

After the crash, the SUV continued north on Livernois Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials took the 81-year-old man to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A surveillance camera at a nearby business captured video of the SUV driving past. You can watch the video below.

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver. Anyone who recognizes the SUV is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous.

