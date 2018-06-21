Police say man smashed into woman's car, stole credit cards, used them at Bloomfield Township Kroger

Police said this man broke into a woman's car and used her credit cards at a Kroger store. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a man broke into a woman's car in Bloomfield Township to steal credit cards and use them at a nearby Kroger store.

The woman told police the rear window of her vehicle was smashed around 1 p.m. June 11 at the E.L. Johnson Nature Center at 3325 Franklin Road. Her purse was missing from the vehicle, police said.

The woman's credit cards were later used at the Kroger at 3600 West Maple Road.

Kroger surveillance cameras captured video of a black man in his mid-20s leaving the store after using the stolen cards, police said. He was wearing a pink and white coat and dark jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

