Police say owner of El Capri Lounge in Detroit slain by robber who broke in

DETROIT - The owner of a popular bar on Detroit's east side was killed this weekend by a robber who broke into the building, police said.

El Capri Lounge is considered a pillar on Detroit's east side.

"Anybody that's been around or has been here, they've been back," Walt Duke said.

Duke said his close friend, Mike Webb, died inside the neighborhood bar, which he operated.

"It's unbelievable," Duke said. "Now he's gone. Just Wednesday we were having a conversation."

Surveillance video shows Webb walking into the bar around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

"He was coming because the alarm went off," Duke said.

Cameras captured video of a man breaking in, prying his way through a brick wall that allowed access to a crawl space. While inside, the man lurked around, searching for money, police said.

The video isn't clear, but the man turned toward the camera once, providing a look at his face. Police said Webb encountered the robber when he went into the store.

"In the heat of the moment there was a confrontation," Duke said. "I don't know anybody that wants to hurt Mike."

The scuffle wasn't caught on camera, but video shows the robber running out the front door, leaving Webb to die of injuries to his head.

"Whatever it is you wanted, it wasn't worth his life," said Tara Moxley, Webb's friend.

Webb was on the floor until employees found him at 9 p.m. Saturday.

"I implore whoever did this to turn yourself in," Moxley said. "He was a good guy."

Webb's friends said they're troubled that whoever killed him could be someone who stopped by the bar often.

"Nine times out of 10 if someone broke in, they've been here before," Duke said.

