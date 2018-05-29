Police say serial tire slashers targeted residents in Livonia neighborhood

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are investigating a rash of tire slashings in a Livonia neighborhood.

"One, two, three, at least seven tires," resident Kathie Napier said. "So maybe five or six vehicles."

Within the last 48 hours, several of Napier's neighbors’ tires were slashed, including hers.

Residents noticed their flat tires before leaving for a Memorial Day trip.

“He (her husband) loaded all of the fishing gear, and got the bikes loaded up," Napier said. "We got in the car and he started it, and I looked over to the dashboard and it said low tire pressure, and he goes, 'Oh no.'"

A spare tire now sits on her car until the new tire arrives.

“It’s, like, we work every day, and for people to think this is a way to have fun, it’s costing people money,” Napier said.

Livonia police said they're looking for fingerprints and surveillance cameras that would give them a clue as to who could be behind the attack. But the damage is already done.

“Our insurance, by the time we pay the deductible, we’re out $200,” Napier said.

