Police say thief broke into Detroit's Penobscot Building IT offices at night to steal electronics

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into Detroit's Penobscot Building and stealing electronics from the IT offices.

A man was caught on surveillance video at 7:23 p.m. Friday entering a suite on the ninth floor where the officers for the information technologies programmers work. He had a black bag draped over his shoulder, Wayne County deputies said.

Employees told police an Apple iPad, a Dell laptop computer and carrying bag and a Samsung cellphone were stolen. The cellphone had been locked in a file cabinet, and employees found the drawer pried open, police said.

The missing items were last seen when the business closed around 4 p.m. Friday, police said. Employees said the devices were missing when they returned to work Monday.

The suite can only be entered using an employee access badge or key, but there were tool markings on the entry door to the suite, police said.

Video shows the man leaving the ninth floor at 7:42 p.m. with the black bag and a bag matching the description of the laptop bag that was missing.

Security desk logs didn't have any information about an entry at that time, and the building manager didn't recognize the man, police said. There were no authorized contractors or vendors at the building after 5 p.m. Friday, the building manager said.

Police are trying to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 313-224-2236.

