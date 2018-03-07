Police say Troy man told officers 'there's going to be a lot of dead cops'

A Troy man faces felony charges after allegedly threatening officers when he called authorities claiming his home had been ransacked by vigilantes.

Darrin Michael Thibert, 45, was charged with false report or threat of terrorism.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Combermere Drive at about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 after Thibert allegedly told authorities that “everything was ruined.” Police said he claimed vigilantes ransacked his apartment, assaulted him and turned off his heat and power.

Police said the claims could not be substantiated.

Thibert called police again and officers returned at about 10 a.m. Authorities said Thibert made multiple threatening statements including, “if this stuff continues on, there’s going to be a lot of dead cops.”

Witnesses told officers that Thibert cursed Troy police and said he would “shoot everyone in the building.”

