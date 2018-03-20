Police say Uber likely not at fault for self-driving-car accident that killed woman in Arizona

Police say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian. (WDIV)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The chief of police in Tempe, Arizona has now said Uber is unlikely to be at fault for an accident from one of their self-driving vehicles that struck and killed a woman.

Chief of Police Sylvia Moir told the San Francisco Chronicle that, following a preliminary investigation, the ride-sharing company is likely not at fault for the fatal accident.

"It’s very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode [autonomous or human-driven] based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway,” Moir said. “It is dangerous to cross roadways in the evening hour when well-illuminated managed crosswalks are available."

There was a driver in the vehicle while in auto mode, but Moir also said it appears the driver could not have done much to avoid the pedestrian.

"The driver said it was like a flash, the person walked out in front of them," Moir said. "His first alert to the collision was the sound of the collision.

"I suspect preliminarily it appears that the Uber would likely not be at fault in this accident, either."

However, Moir said she would not rule out the potential to file charges against the backup driver.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock said in an email the accident happened overnight, but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, died of her injuries at a hospital.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

The company later said it has suspended self-driving operations in Phoenix and other cities.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.