Police search for 3 'armed and dangerous' suspects after West Michigan break-in attempt

BELDING, Mich. - Michigan State Police are searching for three suspects, considered to be armed and dangerous, after a break-in attempt Tuesday morning in West Michigan.

WOOD reports the suspects are 21-year-old Antonio Miguel LaBanca, 19-year-old Casey Lee Stapp — both of Greenville — and an unknown female. State police are urging residents to use caution and call 911 if they see the suspects or any suspicious activity.

The suspects were caught by a homeowner trying to break into a shed in Fairplain Township. The homeowner told police they were armed.

A chase was initiated for several miles. During the chase, two police cruisers crashed on M-44, east of Belding. One trooper suffered minor injuries, WOOD reports.

The suspects' vehicle, a black Pontiac G6, was abandoned near the intersection of Water Street and M-44 in Belding. The three suspects are believed to be on foot.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.