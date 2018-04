An 8-year-old boy was hit and killed April 19, 2018 while crossing the street in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 8-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit, police said.

Police said the boy was crossing Fort Street near Miami street about 5 p.m. when he was hit by a navy blue Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a black male.

Police said they are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the fourth precinct at 313-596-5400.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.