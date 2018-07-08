Police search for gunmen after man shot in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - Police are searching for two men after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Inkster that left a man in critical condition.

Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle on Liberty Street east of Henry Ruff Road when two men approached him and fired multiple shots. The men fled on foot, police said.

A K-9 with the Westland Police Department was brought in for tracking purposes, but the men have not been located.

The motive is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.