Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck motorcyclist in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who mowed down a motorcyclist in Downtown Detroit and fled the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Grand River and Cass avenues .

Police said the victim is a man in his 30s who lives and works in Detroit.

The man was heading home from dinner with his friends when a red Pontiac went through the intersection and struck his motorcycle while he was stopped at the traffic light.

Officials said the Pontiac driver then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist is talking to medical officials, police said.

The hunt is on for the driver of the Pontiac. Police said there are several high definition surveillance cameras in the area, so they will try to get video of the incident.

