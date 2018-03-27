Police release image of person of interest in connection with St. Clair Shores home break-ins

Police released security camera images of a person of interest wanted in connection with a string of break-ins in St. Clair Shores. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police in St. Clair Shores are hoping the public can help them track down a man who has been breaking into homes in the middle of the day and released pictures Tuesday of a person of interest.

Police have a video that shows the man's vehicle and now have images of a man approaching a home with a security camera.

Resident Nancy Kopacki and her guard dog, Kency, know a lot about their St. Clair Shores neighborhood, and they noticed the gray Jeep Patriot that was caught on a home security camera.

Police are searching for this Jeep Patriot in connection with the home invasions. (WDIV)

"I've seen a Jeep Patriot," Kopacki said. "There are so many cars ... I never really paid attention to it."

She said she'll be paying attention now, after three home invasions or attempted home invasions in the area over the last week.

On March 16, a man tried to break into two homes. Det. Gordon Carrier said it happened during the day when the man thought nobody was home.

A person of interest in several break-ins across St. Clair Shores. (WDIV)

"He's knocking on the door pretty hard," Carrier said. "If no one answers, then he's kicking in the door."

In those two instances, somebody was home, which scared the man away. But the owners weren't home at the third home he tried, so he broke inside and got away with jewelry.

The three incidents happened at homes on Frazho Street, River Road and Gaukler Street. The two homes he didn't get into had working deadbolts.

The gray Jeep Patriot has what's called a Spectacular Peninsula license plate.

St. Clair Shores police said they're taking the case very seriously because it could turn into a violent situation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.