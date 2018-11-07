Police search for man wanted for Happy's Pizza arson, cameras catch suspect in act

DETROIT - Police are working to identify a man wanted in connection to an arson at a Happy's Pizza on the city’s east side.

On May 5 at 3:17 a.m. the man approached the Happy's Pizza with a gas container and large rock.

Police believe he used the rock to break the window and entered the location. After entering the business, he may have set fire to the building and then fled through the rear door, police say.

The culprit is described as a thin white man. Project Green Light cameras caught footage of the incident.

If anyone recognizes this suspect call police at 313-596-2900 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

