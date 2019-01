DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing cigars from a party store in Dearborn Heights.

The incident happened at the Sunny Side party store at 21534 Van Born Road, police said.

The man walked into the party store, took two boxes of Backwoods cigars and walked out, according to officials.

He fled west on Van Born in a red Dodge Charger, police said.

He is described as 30 to 35 years old.

