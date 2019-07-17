Police search for men who stole lawn equipment from Chesterfield Township home

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for two men who stole lawn equipment from a home in Chesterfield Township.

The men were caught on surveillance video sneaking around the home at night. You can see the homeowner's surveillance video below.

The homeowner said the theft happened the morning of July 9 in the Brycewood subdivision near Cotton and Donner roads. A lawnmower, blower, hedge trimmer and edger were stolen, officials said. The homeowner's wallet was also stolen from a car, which was unlocked in the garage.

Police said there was a home invasion just north of the victim's house days before. The thieves got in through an unlocked back sliding door and stole jewelry, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Township police said they have seen a recent problem with lawn equipment being stolen throughout the township.

