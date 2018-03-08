Police search for suspect after child assaulted during home invasion in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault of a 5-year-old girl in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Police said someone broke into an apartment about 4 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Brainard Street, which is near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cass Avenue.

The child was touched inappropriately and is now at a hospital. Police believe the intruder may have entered through a bedroom window. Evidence techs have taken a screen from the apartment to process for fingerprints.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build. He wearing a black hat and beige pants. He was armed with a knife at the time of the home invasion and assault.

The girl's parents told police they have no idea who this man could be.

Anyone with information on this crime needs to contact Detroit police.

