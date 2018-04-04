Police search for suspect after robbery, shooting, multiple carjackings in Canton Township

A woman was shot Tuesday night during a robbery at a Salvation Army store in Canton Township prompting a manhunt and a "shelter-in-place" for nearby Northville Township.

Several police agencies have set up a perimeter in the area of Gratiot and East Outer Drive searching for the suspect.

A Local 4 photographer has heard several gunshots in the area. At this time we do not know who is shooting or if anyone has been injured.

Police previously believed the suspect in this case is the same man who escaped police custody Monday evening while being held as a person of interest in a deadly stabbing. They have since confirmed otherwise, but believe both suspects are somewhere in Highland Park.

Shooting in Canton Township

The shooting happened at the store on Joy Road. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police also are investigating an attempted carjacking and a successful carjacking nearby.

The suspect fled and crashed at Sheldon and Five Mile Road.

After fleeing that crash scene, he carjacked another woman, and forced her at gunpoint to drive him to Highland Park, where he kicked her out of the vehicle.

Residents are advised to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911.

The suspect was described as black, about 50 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green jacket. He is armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous.

