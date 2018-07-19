Police search for suspect in March shooting at gas station on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are searching for this man in connection with a gas station shooting on March 12, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting at a gas station on the city's east side.

A 45-year-old man was involved in an argument around 9:30 p.m. March 12 at the Mobil gas station in the 12000 block of Mack Avenue, police said.

When the man left the gas station and got into his white 2004 Ford Expedition, the suspect followed him and fired shots, police said. The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspected shooter fled the gas station in a burgundy Suburban with two other men, police said. He is described as 30-40 years old with a dark complexion and braids that went to a ponytail. He was wearing a black coat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspected shooter is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

