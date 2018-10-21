Police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

TROY, Mich. - Police are searching for the suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting that happened in the 10000 block of Rosemary Street around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, 45, was sleeping in his apartment when he was shot.

He was guarding the apartment building which is being renovated. The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.

