Police search for SUV in connection with shooting in front of Detroit Detention Center

Police said the dark-colored SUV was seen at 9:03 p.m. on Feb. 23 following another vehicle from the 18000 block of Syracuse Street. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for information about a dark-colored SUV in connection with a shooting that happened in front of the Detroit Detention Center.

You can see a photo of the SUV above.

Police said the dark-colored SUV was seen at 9:03 p.m. on Feb. 23, following another vehicle from the 18000 block of Syracuse Street. The SUV pulled up next to the other vehicle on Mound Road near the Davison Freeway, and the occupants of the SUV fired shots into the other vehicle, police said.

One person inside the other vehicle was struck by several bullets, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

