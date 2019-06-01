Police search for unknown gunman who shot victim on front porch

Police said the gunman approached the victim on a porch and started shooting.

DETROIT - Police are searching for an unknown gunman who shot and injured a 34-year-old man Friday afternoon in the 13500 block of Kentucky Street.

Police said the victim was at the location on a porch when the gunman approached him and started shooting. Officers recovered a handgun from the location.

Witnesses said they observed a 6 foot tall black man with a dark complexion leaving the area after the gunshots were heard.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.