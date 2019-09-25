Police search for woman seen taking packages off Clinton Township porch

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a woman who was seen taking packages off a porch in Clinton Township.

The theft happened around 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15 in the area of Metropolitan Parkway and Moravian Drive, officials said.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the woman taking at least two packages off the porch, according to authorities.

She might have left the area in a silver Jeep, possibly a Jeep Patriot, police said.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the photos above is asked to contact police at andersonj@clintontownship-mi.gov.

