Police searching for 2 suspects in home invasion on city's east side, release video

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking to identify two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that occurred on the city's east side.

It happened before 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 4000 block of Beaconsfield. Police said the two suspects broke into the residence through a side door while nobody was home.

They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, jewelry and electronics.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigations at 313-596-5540, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

