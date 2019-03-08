News

Police searching for homicide suspect north of Western Michigan University campus

Kalamazoo College on lockdown

By Derick Hutchinson
AP

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police are pursuing a homicide suspect north of Western Michigan University's campus, according to public safety officers.

Officials with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect is on foot near West Main Street.

Students and residents are asked to be cautious if they are in the area.

Kalamazoo College is under lockdown because of the search.

No additional information has been released.

