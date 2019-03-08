Police searching for homicide suspect north of Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police are pursuing a homicide suspect north of Western Michigan University's campus, according to public safety officers.

Officials with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect is on foot near West Main Street.

Students and residents are asked to be cautious if they are in the area.

Kalamazoo College is under lockdown because of the search.

No additional information has been released.

WMU Advisory: KDPS is pursuing a homicide suspect on foot north of campus near West Main Street. Exercise caution if you are in the area. — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) March 8, 2019

Because of an incident in a neighborhood adjacent to K, the College is under lock down. Hornets, please stay inside and stay safe. — Kalamazoo College (@kcollege) March 8, 2019

