Police searching for man involved in Royal Oak Charter Township domestic assault

ROYAL OAK CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are still searching for the man involved in a domestic assault that happened Friday in the 10300 block of Cloverdale Drive.

The 32-year-old man called Michigan State Police around 2 a.m. Friday about the incident. During the call, the man talked to police about fighting with a 30-year-old woman.

Police said the woman got in her car when the male, a CPL holder, fired at her vehicle as she was leaving. The woman was not hurt.

After investigating, police identified the female as the main suspect. She was eventually located and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. The male ran from the scene and troopers are continuing to track him down.

The damaged vehicle is being processed and the MSP K-9 was able to locate the shell casings.

