Police searching for man who touched himself in front of boys in Walled Lake Elementary bathroom

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - Police say they know the identity of a man accused of touching himself in front of students inside a Walled Lake Elementary School bathroom.

At least five boys saw Matthew Parker touch himself, police said. He does not have children at the school.

The man reportedly parked his car in the parking lot when the school was out for the day last week. He walked into the building and headed straight for the boys' bathroom.

Police said they are trying to find the man, who has a history of exposing himself in public. He’s on probation for exposing himself to a gas station clerk.

Police are trying to find Parker. They went to his job Wednesday, but he wasn’t there, and he hasn’t been at his home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 248-624-3120.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.