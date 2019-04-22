Police searching for men who tried breaking into ATM at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe

Police are searching for two men who attempted to break into an ATM at the Pine Knob Wine Shoppe Saturday.

CLARKSTON, Mich. - Police are searching for two men who attempted to break into an ATM at the Pine Knob Wine Shoppe around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee had been driven in reverse through the front window and into the store. The vehicle came to a rest on top of the ATM and could not be moved. Deputies requested two K-9 units to assist them in tracking the men down. Officers were not able to locate the men.

The store owner was able to provide video of the ATM robbery attempt. In the video one of the men is shown driving the vehicle into the store while the other waited outside of it.

Once the men noticed the vehicle could not be moved from the top of the ATM, they both abanoned it and fled on foot.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Hidden Lakes Apartments.

The registered owner of the vehicle, who lives in White Lake Township, was contacted by the White Lake Township Police Department.

Both of the men were wearing hooded jackets and gloves. The incident is still being investigated.

