SHELBY TWP. - Michigan State Police have issued a missing endangered advisory for an 89-year-old woman with dementia from Shelby Township.

According to police, Barbara Kasler was last seen in the area of 23 Mile and Hunters Creek.

She is described as 5 foot 5 inches, approximately 140 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas although the color is not known.

If you have any information you're asked to call Shelby Twp Police at 586-731-2121.