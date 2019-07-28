Police searching for more information on fatal shooting of man in Detroit

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to a hospital. Police said he was brought to the hospital dead.

DETROIT - Police are searching for more information about a fatal shooting that happened around 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Second Avenue in Detroit.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to a hospital. Police said he was brought to the hospital dead.

Authorities say the woman who brought the man to the hospital did not provide any information about the victim's death and left the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.



