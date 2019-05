Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Kroger in the 2000 block of Whittaker Road.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Kroger in the 2000 block of Whittaker Road.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said the victim's phone was taken from her hand.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 20s, and was wearing a white top and black pants.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.