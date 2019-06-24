Police searching for robbers who vandalized, broke into Rochester Hills business

Deputies responded to the report of several burglary alarms coming from the Shell Gas Station located in the 2200 block of Crooks Road at M-59.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Police are searching for three people wanted in connection with a burglary that happened at a Rochester Hills business Sunday.

Deputies responded to the report of several burglary alarms coming from the Shell Gas Station located in the 2200 block of Crooks Road at M-59.

After arriving deputies discovered that the front door glass was broken. A large cinder block was found inside the store.

Deputies checked the interior of the building for intruders, but no one was located. Deputies reported that several packages of cigarettes had been taken from the display case.

The owner of the business was contacted. He responded to the scene to meet with deputies. A surveillance camera from inside the store recorded the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark color Pontiac G6 Sedan.

One of two robbers was seen breaking the door glass with a cinder block. The two robbers entered the store and placed an unknown quantity of cigarettes into a large plastic bag. A third robber remained inside the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was last seen turning onto southbound Crooks Road and entering westbound on ramp of M-59.

The first robber is described as a white woman, wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Queen” in white lettering, a white mask covering her face, gloves and a green bandana covering her hair.

The second robber is described as white man, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, heavy set build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, a black mask covering his face, white tennis shoes and bright green gloves.

The third person is described as an unidentified man who remained seated in the driver’s seat. He is believed to be heavy set.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

