Police searching for shooter who injured 22-year-old Detroit resident

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have not made an arrest in a nonfatal shooting that happened Oct. 15 at around 4 p.m. in Ypsilanti Township.

Police say a 22-year-old Detroit resident was shot that day by an unknown person driving a dark colored mini van in the 800 Block of Desoto Avenue in Ypsilanti Township.

The motive for the shooting in unknown. The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Police are still investigating the case.

