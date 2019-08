Vehicle abandoned by chase suspect in Detroit on Aug. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are searching for a suspect in Detroit after a chase that began in Southfield.

Authorities are searching the surface streets in the area of Lyndon Avenue and the Southfield Freeway.

The suspect got out of a dark gray vehicle on Lyndon Avenue and fled officers on foot.

Southfield and Detroit police officers are going door-to-door, telling residents to stay inside.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.