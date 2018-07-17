Police searching for suspects involved in early morning robbery in Northville

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - The Northville Police Department is searching for multiple suspects involved in an early morning robbery.

The robbery happened at approximately 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Elm Street and High Street in Northville. The three victims were meeting up with the suspects for a "pre-arranged online transaction," police said.

The victims were approached by the suspects in a white Pontiac G6 four-door vehicle. Police said the license plate number is not available. The suspects, some armed with guns, exited the vehicle and told the victims to get out of their vehicle and get onto the ground.

The suspects then stole multiple items from the victims and their vehicle. The suspects fled the area, and it is unknown where they are at currently.

The victims were not injured, and the robbery remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.