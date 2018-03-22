Police seek 13 year-old Detroit girl

Detroit Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing teen.

13 year-old Charond Nickson was last seen by her mother Wednesday night(March 21st) at their home on Santa Rosa Drive just west of Livernois Avenue on the city's west side.

According to investigators, Charond left the home without permission after getting into a verbal argument with her mother about a cellphone. She was seen a short time later getting into a vehicle with two males outside of a store on Livernois Avenue.

The vehicle was red in color with a white top.

Charond is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, medium brown complexion, brown eyes with a pony-tail and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, red t-shirt, dark shorts and footies with no shoes.

She is said to be in good physical and mental condition.

If you have seen Charond or have any information on where she may be contact the Detroit Police 12th Precinct at (313)-596-1200 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-Speak-Up.

