Police seek 2 men who stole water heater from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men who entered a home on the city's west side and stole a water heater, according to authorities.

Police said the men got into the home in the 17500 block of San Juan Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday by using a key they got from a lockbox outside the residence, police said.

You can view surveillance footage in the video posted above.

The men took the water heater and fled on foot, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

