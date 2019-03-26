Police seek 2 people in connection with Monroe County home invasion

Two people wanted for questioning in connection with a Monroe County home invasion. (WDIV)

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for two people in connection with a home invasion in Monroe County.

Officials said the woman and man are wanted for questioning in regard to a home invasion that happened Monday in Erie Township.

The two are believed to be driving a 2010 through 2014, dark-colored Dodge Caravan or a similar type of vehicle, police said.

Officials said the two are believed to be residents of the Toledo, Ohio, area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-224-7316.

