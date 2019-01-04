Police seek 2 teens wanted for robbing Southfield 7-Eleven clerk at knifepoint

Police are looking for these teens after a robbery at a Southfield 7-Eleven store Dec. 24, 2018. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police in Southfield are seeking teens who robbed a 7-Eleven clerk at knifepoint Dec. 24.

Police said one of the teens pulled a white mask over his face about 3:20 a.m., while the other teen jumped over the counter of the store at 26355 Telegraph Road, grabbed the store clerk and pointed a knife at him. When the teen demanded money, the clerk opened the cash register and fled the store. He was uninjured.

The teens stole an unknown amount of money from the register. They were seen running from the store shortly afterward, police said.

The first teen is described as a black male and about 16 to 19 years old. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall to 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing his hair in short braids or twists. He was wearing a dark green jacket that had "New York" written on the back.

The second teen is described as a black male and about 15 to 18 years old. He is 5 feet 7, inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored North Face jacket and a green backpack.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.

