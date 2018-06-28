Police seek 46-year-old man last seen in May

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 46-year-old man who went missing in Detroit in May.

Shown DeWayne Tripp was last seen May 1 by his cousin after she dropped him off near the intersection of Chene and Atwater streets to go fishing at the riverfront. Tripp was expected to meet friends at the location and has not returned home.

Tripp is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches with a slim build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with multicolors on it, blue jeans and a Winnie Pooh baseball hat.

Tripp is in good physical and mental condition but has dealt substance abuse.

If anyone has seen Tripp or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.