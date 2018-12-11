Police seek Brighton credit union robbery suspect

BRIGHTON, Mich. - Police in Brighton are searching for a man suspected of robbing a credit union on Monday.

The Lake Trust Credit Union on West Grand River Avenue was robbed about 2 p.m. Monday. Police said the robber implied he had a weapon but a weapon never was revealed. He walked into the bank, slid the teller a note and demanded money. He left with the money in an unknown direction.

He is described as a heavy-set black man standing about 6 feet tall. He was wearing all black. Police released the attached photo of their suspect.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Brighton City Police Department at 810-844-5187.

